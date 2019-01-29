Indo Euro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 93.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 93.63% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 83.23% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 77.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

Indo Euro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2017.

Indo Euro shares closed at 13.47 on January 22, 2019 (BSE)