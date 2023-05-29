Indo Credit Cap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 29.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 29.36% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 142.47% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Indo Credit Cap shares closed at 1.71 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.72% returns over the last 12 months.