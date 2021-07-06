Indo Credit Cap Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 26.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2021 up 26.4% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 up 91.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 up 90.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.

Indo Credit Cap shares closed at 0.46 on June 29, 2021 (BSE)