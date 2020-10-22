172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|indo-count-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-719-75-crore-up-27-13-y-o-y-5996801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo Count Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 719.75 crore, up 27.13% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 719.75 crore in September 2020 up 27.13% from Rs. 566.16 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.67 crore in September 2020 up 852.42% from Rs. 8.89 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.64 crore in September 2020 up 59.47% from Rs. 80.04 crore in September 2019.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2019.

Indo Count shares closed at 148.45 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 409.26% returns over the last 6 months and 239.31% over the last 12 months.

Indo Count Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations709.62319.03547.06
Other Operating Income10.134.0419.10
Total Income From Operations719.75323.07566.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials317.74195.28310.15
Purchase of Traded Goods2.133.921.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.15-38.303.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost32.9329.9531.53
Depreciation10.2910.0510.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses193.1695.61139.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.3526.5669.79
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.3526.5669.79
Interest4.674.9511.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.6821.6158.70
Exceptional Items-----94.27
P/L Before Tax112.6821.61-35.57
Tax28.015.54-44.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.6716.078.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.6716.078.89
Equity Share Capital39.4839.4839.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.290.810.45
Diluted EPS4.290.810.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.290.810.45
Diluted EPS4.290.810.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Count #Indo Count Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended

