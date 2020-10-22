Indo Count Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 719.75 crore, up 27.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 719.75 crore in September 2020 up 27.13% from Rs. 566.16 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.67 crore in September 2020 up 852.42% from Rs. 8.89 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.64 crore in September 2020 up 59.47% from Rs. 80.04 crore in September 2019.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2019.

Indo Count shares closed at 148.45 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 409.26% returns over the last 6 months and 239.31% over the last 12 months.