    Indo Count Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 687.26 crore, up 16.78% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 687.26 crore in March 2023 up 16.78% from Rs. 588.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.77 crore in March 2023 up 5.22% from Rs. 70.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.00 crore in March 2023 up 17.7% from Rs. 113.85 crore in March 2022.

    Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.55 in March 2022.

    Indo Count shares closed at 157.85 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.36% returns over the last 6 months and 13.15% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Count Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations687.26531.34588.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations687.26531.34588.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials267.08309.49192.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.542.9584.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.08-51.3412.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.5855.7841.42
    Depreciation15.8315.927.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses206.57175.39180.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.5823.1570.93
    Other Income3.595.3035.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.1728.45106.70
    Interest12.2815.4810.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax105.8912.9796.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax105.8912.9796.25
    Tax32.123.7526.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.779.2270.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.779.2270.11
    Equity Share Capital39.6139.6139.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.720.473.55
    Diluted EPS3.720.473.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.720.473.55
    Diluted EPS3.720.473.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Count #Indo Count Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:00 am