Indo Count Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 687.26 crore, up 16.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 687.26 crore in March 2023 up 16.78% from Rs. 588.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.77 crore in March 2023 up 5.22% from Rs. 70.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.00 crore in March 2023 up 17.7% from Rs. 113.85 crore in March 2022.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.55 in March 2022.

Indo Count shares closed at 157.85 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.36% returns over the last 6 months and 13.15% over the last 12 months.