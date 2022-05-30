 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo Count Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 588.50 crore, down 18.07% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 588.50 crore in March 2022 down 18.07% from Rs. 718.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.11 crore in March 2022 up 9.53% from Rs. 64.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.85 crore in March 2022 up 2.52% from Rs. 111.05 crore in March 2021.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 3.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.24 in March 2021.

Indo Count shares closed at 141.10 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)

Indo Count Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 588.50 777.61 703.68
Other Operating Income -- -- 14.63
Total Income From Operations 588.50 777.61 718.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 192.02 319.59 430.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 84.07 28.40 39.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.89 49.97 -108.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.42 42.69 48.08
Depreciation 7.15 9.69 9.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 180.02 224.34 198.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.93 102.93 101.28
Other Income 35.77 29.79 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.70 132.72 101.28
Interest 10.45 13.42 10.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.25 119.30 90.76
Exceptional Items -- -20.86 --
P/L Before Tax 96.25 98.44 90.76
Tax 26.14 25.61 26.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.11 72.83 64.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.11 72.83 64.01
Equity Share Capital 39.48 39.48 39.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.55 3.69 3.24
Diluted EPS 3.55 3.69 3.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.55 3.69 3.24
Diluted EPS 3.55 3.69 3.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:37 pm
