Indo Count Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 588.50 crore, down 18.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 588.50 crore in March 2022 down 18.07% from Rs. 718.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.11 crore in March 2022 up 9.53% from Rs. 64.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.85 crore in March 2022 up 2.52% from Rs. 111.05 crore in March 2021.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 3.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.24 in March 2021.

Indo Count shares closed at 141.10 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)