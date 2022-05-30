English
    Indo Count Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 588.50 crore, down 18.07% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 588.50 crore in March 2022 down 18.07% from Rs. 718.31 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.11 crore in March 2022 up 9.53% from Rs. 64.01 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.85 crore in March 2022 up 2.52% from Rs. 111.05 crore in March 2021.

    Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 3.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.24 in March 2021.

    Indo Count shares closed at 141.10 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)

    Indo Count Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations588.50777.61703.68
    Other Operating Income----14.63
    Total Income From Operations588.50777.61718.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials192.02319.59430.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods84.0728.4039.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.8949.97-108.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.4242.6948.08
    Depreciation7.159.699.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses180.02224.34198.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.93102.93101.28
    Other Income35.7729.79--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.70132.72101.28
    Interest10.4513.4210.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.25119.3090.76
    Exceptional Items---20.86--
    P/L Before Tax96.2598.4490.76
    Tax26.1425.6126.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.1172.8364.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.1172.8364.01
    Equity Share Capital39.4839.4839.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.553.693.24
    Diluted EPS3.553.693.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.553.693.24
    Diluted EPS3.553.693.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Count #Indo Count Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 30, 2022 07:37 pm
