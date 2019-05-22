Indo Count Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 401.59 crore, down 5.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 401.59 crore in March 2019 down 5.23% from Rs. 423.73 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2019 down 92.57% from Rs. 26.79 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.36 crore in March 2019 down 65.82% from Rs. 59.56 crore in March 2018.

Indo Count EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2018.

Indo Count shares closed at 38.90 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.44% returns over the last 6 months and -50.70% over the last 12 months.