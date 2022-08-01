Indo Count Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 775.37 crore, up 5.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 775.37 crore in June 2022 up 5.01% from Rs. 738.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.69 crore in June 2022 down 17.52% from Rs. 116.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.79 crore in June 2022 down 10.34% from Rs. 174.88 crore in June 2021.

Indo Count EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.88 in June 2021.

Indo Count shares closed at 137.95 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.81% returns over the last 6 months and -49.42% over the last 12 months.