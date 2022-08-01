 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo Count Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 775.37 crore, up 5.01% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 775.37 crore in June 2022 up 5.01% from Rs. 738.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.69 crore in June 2022 down 17.52% from Rs. 116.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.79 crore in June 2022 down 10.34% from Rs. 174.88 crore in June 2021.

Indo Count EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.88 in June 2021.

Indo Count shares closed at 137.95 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.81% returns over the last 6 months and -49.42% over the last 12 months.

Indo Count Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 775.37 588.50 738.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 775.37 588.50 738.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 500.97 192.02 361.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.66 84.07 29.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -172.18 12.89 -27.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.87 41.42 43.16
Depreciation 15.75 7.15 9.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 231.16 180.02 202.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.14 70.93 120.15
Other Income 18.90 35.77 45.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.04 106.70 165.52
Interest 12.96 10.45 10.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 128.08 96.25 154.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 128.08 96.25 154.82
Tax 32.39 26.14 38.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 95.69 70.11 116.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.69 70.11 116.01
Equity Share Capital 39.48 39.48 39.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.85 3.55 5.88
Diluted EPS 4.85 3.55 5.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.85 3.55 5.88
Diluted EPS 4.85 3.55 5.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
