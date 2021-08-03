Indo Count Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 738.37 crore, up 128.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 738.37 crore in June 2021 up 128.55% from Rs. 323.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.01 crore in June 2021 up 621.9% from Rs. 16.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.88 crore in June 2021 up 377.68% from Rs. 36.61 crore in June 2020.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2020.

Indo Count shares closed at 271.80 on August 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 101.71% returns over the last 6 months and 314.96% over the last 12 months.