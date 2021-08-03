MARKET NEWS

Indo Count Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 738.37 crore, up 128.55% Y-o-Y

August 03, 2021 / 07:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 738.37 crore in June 2021 up 128.55% from Rs. 323.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.01 crore in June 2021 up 621.9% from Rs. 16.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.88 crore in June 2021 up 377.68% from Rs. 36.61 crore in June 2020.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2020.

Indo Count shares closed at 271.80 on August 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 101.71% returns over the last 6 months and 314.96% over the last 12 months.

Indo Count Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations738.37703.68319.03
Other Operating Income--14.634.04
Total Income From Operations738.37718.31323.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials361.40430.00195.28
Purchase of Traded Goods29.1839.793.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.08-108.83-38.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost43.1648.0829.95
Depreciation9.369.7710.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses202.20198.2295.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.15101.2826.56
Other Income45.37----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax165.52101.2826.56
Interest10.7010.524.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax154.8290.7621.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax154.8290.7621.61
Tax38.8126.755.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities116.0164.0116.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period116.0164.0116.07
Equity Share Capital39.4839.4839.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.883.240.81
Diluted EPS5.883.240.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.883.240.81
Diluted EPS5.883.240.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Count #Indo Count Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Aug 3, 2021 07:22 pm

