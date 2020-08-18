172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|indo-count-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-323-07-crore-down-32-27-y-o-y-5724111.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo Count Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 323.07 crore, down 32.27% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 323.07 crore in June 2020 down 32.27% from Rs. 476.97 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.07 crore in June 2020 down 52.22% from Rs. 33.63 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.61 crore in June 2020 down 47.29% from Rs. 69.46 crore in June 2019.

Indo Count EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.70 in June 2019.

Indo Count shares closed at 67.30 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.26% returns over the last 6 months and 55.25% over the last 12 months.

Indo Count Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations319.03376.16465.81
Other Operating Income4.0424.0911.16
Total Income From Operations323.07400.25476.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials195.28229.90289.55
Purchase of Traded Goods3.920.690.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.30-39.89-53.48
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost29.9532.4928.02
Depreciation10.0510.349.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses95.61139.51142.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5627.2159.72
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5627.2159.72
Interest4.957.888.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.6119.3351.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.6119.3351.36
Tax5.544.7117.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.0714.6233.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.0714.6233.63
Equity Share Capital39.4839.4839.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.810.741.70
Diluted EPS0.810.741.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.810.741.70
Diluted EPS0.810.741.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Count #Indo Count Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended

