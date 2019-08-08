Indo Count Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 476.97 crore, up 4.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.97 crore in June 2019 up 4.4% from Rs. 456.88 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.63 crore in June 2019 up 16.77% from Rs. 28.80 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.46 crore in June 2019 up 8.38% from Rs. 64.09 crore in June 2018.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2018.

Indo Count shares closed at 38.90 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.38% returns over the last 6 months and -53.10% over the last 12 months.