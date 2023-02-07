 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo Count Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 531.34 crore, down 31.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 531.34 crore in December 2022 down 31.67% from Rs. 777.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.22 crore in December 2022 down 87.34% from Rs. 72.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.37 crore in December 2022 down 68.84% from Rs. 142.41 crore in December 2021.

Indo Count Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 531.34 789.62 777.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 531.34 789.62 777.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 309.49 269.78 319.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.95 11.57 28.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -51.34 107.66 49.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.78 57.98 42.69
Depreciation 15.92 14.86 9.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 175.39 240.84 224.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.15 86.93 102.93
Other Income 5.30 5.67 29.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.45 92.60 132.72
Interest 15.48 16.93 13.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.97 75.67 119.30
Exceptional Items -- -- -20.86
P/L Before Tax 12.97 75.67 98.44
Tax 3.75 16.75 25.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.22 58.92 72.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.22 58.92 72.83
Equity Share Capital 39.61 39.48 39.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 2.98 3.69
Diluted EPS 0.47 2.98 3.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 2.98 3.69
Diluted EPS 0.47 2.98 3.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited