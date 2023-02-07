Indo Count Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 531.34 crore, down 31.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 531.34 crore in December 2022 down 31.67% from Rs. 777.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.22 crore in December 2022 down 87.34% from Rs. 72.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.37 crore in December 2022 down 68.84% from Rs. 142.41 crore in December 2021.