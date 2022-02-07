Indo Count Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 777.61 crore, down 1.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 777.61 crore in December 2021 down 1.74% from Rs. 791.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.83 crore in December 2021 down 23.75% from Rs. 95.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.41 crore in December 2021 down 1.46% from Rs. 144.52 crore in December 2020.

Indo Count EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.69 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.84 in December 2020.

Indo Count shares closed at 236.80 on February 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.71% returns over the last 6 months and 79.39% over the last 12 months.