Indo Count Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 478.44 crore, up 4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 478.44 crore in December 2018 up 4% from Rs. 460.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2018 down 81.71% from Rs. 36.41 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.71 crore in December 2018 down 61.48% from Rs. 69.34 crore in December 2017.

Indo Count EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2017.

Indo Count shares closed at 40.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.96% returns over the last 6 months and -61.62% over the last 12 months.