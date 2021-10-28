Indo Count Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 738.71 crore, up 2.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 738.71 crore in September 2021 up 2.02% from Rs. 724.05 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.87 crore in September 2021 up 3.74% from Rs. 81.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.22 crore in September 2021 up 9.78% from Rs. 126.82 crore in September 2020.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.15 in September 2020.

Indo Count shares closed at 272.10 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 104.74% returns over the last 6 months and 69.06% over the last 12 months.