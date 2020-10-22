Indo Count Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 724.05 crore, up 23.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 724.05 crore in September 2020 up 23.31% from Rs. 587.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.81 crore in September 2020 up 651.24% from Rs. 10.89 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.82 crore in September 2020 up 54% from Rs. 82.35 crore in September 2019.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 4.15 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2019.

Indo Count shares closed at 148.35 on October 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given 412.44% returns over the last 6 months and 241.82% over the last 12 months.