172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|indo-count-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-724-05-crore-up-23-31-y-o-y-5996991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo Count Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 724.05 crore, up 23.31% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 724.05 crore in September 2020 up 23.31% from Rs. 587.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.81 crore in September 2020 up 651.24% from Rs. 10.89 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.82 crore in September 2020 up 54% from Rs. 82.35 crore in September 2019.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 4.15 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2019.

Indo Count shares closed at 148.35 on October 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given 412.44% returns over the last 6 months and 241.82% over the last 12 months.

Indo Count Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations713.79331.75568.14
Other Operating Income10.264.2219.04
Total Income From Operations724.05335.97587.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials318.02196.58312.70
Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.05-4.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.71-32.0112.33
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.5833.2936.95
Depreciation11.0210.7610.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses196.9099.19147.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.8028.1171.41
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.8028.1171.41
Interest4.835.2511.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.9722.8659.96
Exceptional Items-3.63---94.27
P/L Before Tax107.3422.86-34.31
Tax26.515.16-44.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.8317.7010.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.8317.7010.61
Minority Interest0.980.300.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates81.8118.0010.89
Equity Share Capital39.4839.4839.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.150.910.55
Diluted EPS4.150.910.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.150.910.55
Diluted EPS4.150.910.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Count #Indo Count Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.