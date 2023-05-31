English
    Indo Count Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 807.08 crore, up 23.44% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 807.08 crore in March 2023 up 23.44% from Rs. 653.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.72 crore in March 2023 up 11.24% from Rs. 85.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.99 crore in March 2023 up 11.23% from Rs. 132.15 crore in March 2022.

    Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.31 in March 2022.

    Indo Count shares closed at 157.85 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.36% returns over the last 6 months and 13.15% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Count Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations807.08657.29653.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations807.08657.29653.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials270.54324.89199.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.143.7684.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks88.50-2.9731.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.5464.6348.79
    Depreciation16.4616.4910.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses237.17193.63193.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.7356.8684.78
    Other Income2.804.7636.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.5361.62121.29
    Interest7.0820.228.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.4541.40113.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax123.4541.40113.05
    Tax28.733.6927.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.7237.7185.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period94.7237.7185.31
    Minority Interest-----0.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates94.7237.7185.15
    Equity Share Capital39.6139.6139.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.781.904.31
    Diluted EPS4.781.904.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.781.904.31
    Diluted EPS4.781.904.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

