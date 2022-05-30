 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo Count Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 653.82 crore, down 7.23% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 653.82 crore in March 2022 down 7.23% from Rs. 704.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.15 crore in March 2022 up 47.11% from Rs. 57.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.15 crore in March 2022 up 24.72% from Rs. 105.96 crore in March 2021.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in March 2021.

Indo Count shares closed at 141.25 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Indo Count Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 653.82 756.37 690.51
Other Operating Income -- -- 14.24
Total Income From Operations 653.82 756.37 704.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 199.90 336.85 417.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 84.04 28.34 42.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.54 -9.24 -117.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.79 48.19 51.81
Depreciation 10.86 10.08 10.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 193.91 236.39 204.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.78 105.76 95.49
Other Income 36.51 30.21 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.29 135.97 95.49
Interest 8.24 15.28 10.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 113.05 120.69 84.58
Exceptional Items -- -20.86 --
P/L Before Tax 113.05 99.83 84.58
Tax 27.74 28.64 26.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.31 71.19 57.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.31 71.19 57.76
Minority Interest -0.16 -0.14 0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 85.15 71.05 57.88
Equity Share Capital 39.48 39.48 39.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.31 3.60 2.93
Diluted EPS 4.31 3.60 2.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.31 3.60 2.93
Diluted EPS 4.31 3.60 2.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Count #Indo Count Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: May 30, 2022 06:52 pm
