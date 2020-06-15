Indo Count Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 424.97 crore, down 3.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 424.97 crore in March 2020 down 3.81% from Rs. 441.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.95 crore in March 2020 up 279.46% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.37 crore in March 2020 up 125.86% from Rs. 15.66 crore in March 2019.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2019.

Indo Count shares closed at 43.10 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.04% returns over the last 6 months and 16.80% over the last 12 months.