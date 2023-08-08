Indo Count Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 741.43 crore, up 5.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 741.43 crore in June 2023 up 5.45% from Rs. 703.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.74 crore in June 2023 down 4.52% from Rs. 77.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.22 crore in June 2023 down 7.57% from Rs. 140.89 crore in June 2022.

Indo Count EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.91 in June 2022.

Indo Count shares closed at 212.05 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.08% returns over the last 6 months and 54.05% over the last 12 months.