    Indo Count Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 741.43 crore, up 5.45% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 741.43 crore in June 2023 up 5.45% from Rs. 703.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.74 crore in June 2023 down 4.52% from Rs. 77.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.22 crore in June 2023 down 7.57% from Rs. 140.89 crore in June 2022.

    Indo Count EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.91 in June 2022.

    Indo Count shares closed at 212.05 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.08% returns over the last 6 months and 54.05% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Count Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations741.43807.08703.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations741.43807.08703.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials399.50270.54505.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.000.1435.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-103.1588.50-274.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.6266.5470.45
    Depreciation18.7016.4616.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses247.50237.17244.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.26127.73105.54
    Other Income5.262.8018.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.52130.53124.47
    Interest14.527.0814.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.00123.45110.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.00123.45110.01
    Tax23.2628.7332.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.7494.7277.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.7494.7277.38
    Minority Interest-----0.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates73.7494.7277.23
    Equity Share Capital39.6139.6139.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.724.783.91
    Diluted EPS3.724.783.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.724.783.91
    Diluted EPS3.724.783.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

