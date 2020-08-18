Indo Count Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 335.97 crore, down 35.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.97 crore in June 2020 down 35.2% from Rs. 518.46 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2020 down 48.23% from Rs. 34.77 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.87 crore in June 2020 down 45.54% from Rs. 71.37 crore in June 2019.

Indo Count EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.76 in June 2019.

Indo Count shares closed at 67.30 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.26% returns over the last 6 months and 55.25% over the last 12 months.