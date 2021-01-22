MARKET NEWS

Indo Count Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 792.25 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

January 22, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 792.25 crore in December 2020 up 24.4% from Rs. 636.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.92 crore in December 2020 up 360.68% from Rs. 20.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.84 crore in December 2020 up 75.33% from Rs. 81.47 crore in December 2019.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2019.

Indo Count shares closed at 146.95 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 254.95% returns over the last 6 months and 157.13% over the last 12 months.

Indo Count Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations783.14713.79636.86
Other Operating Income9.1110.260.01
Total Income From Operations792.25724.05636.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials402.32318.02263.34
Purchase of Traded Goods28.260.02--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.3446.7189.57
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.3735.5838.29
Depreciation10.9011.0211.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses212.80196.90164.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.94115.8070.45
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.94115.8070.45
Interest7.094.8310.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.85110.9759.91
Exceptional Items-0.02-3.63-36.91
P/L Before Tax124.83107.3423.00
Tax32.0026.513.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.8380.8319.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.8380.8319.56
Minority Interest0.090.980.61
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates92.9281.8120.17
Equity Share Capital39.4839.4839.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.714.151.02
Diluted EPS4.714.151.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.714.151.02
Diluted EPS4.714.151.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Count #Indo Count Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Jan 22, 2021 09:00 am

