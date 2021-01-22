Indo Count Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 792.25 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 792.25 crore in December 2020 up 24.4% from Rs. 636.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.92 crore in December 2020 up 360.68% from Rs. 20.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.84 crore in December 2020 up 75.33% from Rs. 81.47 crore in December 2019.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2019.

Indo Count shares closed at 146.95 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 254.95% returns over the last 6 months and 157.13% over the last 12 months.