Indo Cotspin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore, down 2.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore in September 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 164.56% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 31.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Indo Cotspin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 68.50 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 197.83% returns over the last 6 months