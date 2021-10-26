Indo Cotspin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, up 16.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in September 2021 up 16.88% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021 up 1413.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021 up 26.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020.

Indo Cotspin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 54.35 on October 11, 2021 (BSE)