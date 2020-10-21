172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|indo-cotspin-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1-22-crore-down-20-36-y-o-y-5991411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo Cotspin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 20.36% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Cotspin are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in September 2020 down 20.36% from Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 down 96.09% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020 down 40% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2019.

Indo Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2019.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 2.08 on August 31, 2020 (BSE)

Indo Cotspin
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1.221.241.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.221.241.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.38--1.77
Purchase of Traded Goods0.390.820.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10-0.27-0.68
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.010.080.07
Depreciation0.140.140.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.210.640.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.17-0.05
Other Income0.040.190.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.020.10
Interest----0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.020.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.010.020.10
Tax0.000.01-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.000.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.000.12
Equity Share Capital4.204.204.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.010.010.01
Diluted EPS----0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.010.010.01
Diluted EPS----0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Cotspin #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.