Indo Cotspin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 20.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in September 2020 down 20.36% from Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 down 96.09% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020 down 40% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2019.

Indo Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2019.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 2.08 on August 31, 2020 (BSE)