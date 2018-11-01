Indo Cotspin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, down 20.2% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in September 2018 down 20.2% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 75.96% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2018 up 10% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2017.

Indo Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2017.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 19.50 on May 16, 2018 (BSE)