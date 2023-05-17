Indo Cotspin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore, down 10.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore in March 2023 down 10.98% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 46.49% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 53.19% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

Indo Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 35.27 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -60.19% returns over the last 6 months and 76.35% over the last 12 months.