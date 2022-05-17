Indo Cotspin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore, up 126.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore in March 2022 up 126.25% from Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 58.72% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 42.42% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Indo Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 20.00 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)