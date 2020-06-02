Indo Cotspin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 16.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Cotspin are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in March 2020 down 16.84% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 189.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 down 54.55% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019.
Indo Cotspin shares closed at 2.89 on May 20, 2020 (BSE)
|Indo Cotspin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.91
|3.87
|3.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.91
|3.87
|3.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.92
|2.62
|2.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.40
|0.03
|0.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.59
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.13
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.16
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.37
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.04
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.02
|0.08
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.02
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.02
|0.08
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.01
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.03
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.03
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|4.20
|4.20
|4.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.05
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.05
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.05
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.05
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:22 am