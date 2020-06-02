Indo Cotspin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 16.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in March 2020 down 16.84% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 189.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 down 54.55% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 2.89 on May 20, 2020 (BSE)