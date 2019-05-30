Indo Cotspin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, down 17.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in March 2019 down 17.59% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 up 56.84% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019 up 69.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.

Indo Cotspin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2018.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 7.24 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)