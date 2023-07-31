Indo Cotspin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, up 29.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in June 2023 up 29.71% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 52.65% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 9.52% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

Indo Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 36.01 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.91% returns over the last 6 months and 148.34% over the last 12 months.