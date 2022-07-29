Indo Cotspin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, up 69.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in June 2022 up 69.49% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 4405.56% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Indo Cotspin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 14.50 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)