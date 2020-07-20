Indo Cotspin Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 12.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in June 2020 down 12.3% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020 down 65.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019.

Indo Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2019.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 2.42 on July 07, 2020 (BSE)