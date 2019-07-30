Indo Cotspin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 0.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in June 2019 down 0.15% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019 up 40% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

Indo Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2018.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 5.96 on July 23, 2019 (BSE)