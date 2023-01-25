Indo Cotspin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore, down 54.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore in December 2022 down 54.5% from Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 74.89% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.