    Indo Cotspin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore, down 54.5% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Cotspin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore in December 2022 down 54.5% from Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 74.89% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    Indo Cotspin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.011.386.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.011.386.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.520.434.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.190.390.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.440.060.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.020.09
    Depreciation0.170.110.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.460.390.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-0.01-0.01
    Other Income--0.150.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.140.02
    Interest0.020.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.050.140.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.050.140.02
    Tax0.030.02-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.120.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.120.07
    Equity Share Capital4.204.204.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.280.16
    Diluted EPS0.090.280.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.280.16
    Diluted EPS0.090.280.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited