Indo Cotspin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.62 crore, up 193.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.62 crore in December 2021 up 193.88% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 150.56% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 up 475% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Indo Cotspin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2020.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 54.35 on October 11, 2021 (BSE)