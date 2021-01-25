MARKET NEWS

Indo Cotspin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 41.82% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Cotspin are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in December 2020 down 41.82% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 498.5% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 122.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 2.08 on August 31, 2020 (BSE)

Indo Cotspin
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2.251.223.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.251.223.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.690.382.62
Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.390.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.050.100.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.090.010.13
Depreciation0.140.140.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.450.210.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.03-0.02
Other Income-0.030.040.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.180.010.02
Interest----0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.180.010.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.180.010.02
Tax-0.050.00-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.130.000.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.130.000.03
Equity Share Capital4.204.204.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.320.010.05
Diluted EPS-0.32--0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.320.010.05
Diluted EPS-0.32--0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Cotspin #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Jan 25, 2021 03:33 pm

