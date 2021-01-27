Indo Cotspin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 41.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in December 2020 down 41.82% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 498.5% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 122.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 2.08 on August 31, 2020 (BSE)