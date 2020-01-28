Indo Cotspin Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, down 1.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in December 2019 down 1.7% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019 down 41.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018.

Indo Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2018.

Indo Cotspin shares closed at 5.47 on December 11, 2019 (BSE)