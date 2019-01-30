Indo Cotspin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore in December 2018 up 2.42% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 55.41% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

Indo Cotspin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2017.

