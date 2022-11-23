 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo-City Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-City Trades and Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore in September 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 2911.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Indo-City EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Indo-City shares closed at 5.92 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.64% returns over the last 6 months and -17.66% over the last 12 months.

Indo-City Trades and Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.67 3.05 2.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.67 3.05 2.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.40 3.35 2.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.12 -0.39 0.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.07 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.04 0.00
Other Income 0.01 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.02 0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 -0.02 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 -0.02 0.00
Tax -0.01 0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.03 -0.03 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.03 -0.03 0.00
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 -0.03 --
Diluted EPS 0.03 -0.03 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 -0.03 --
Diluted EPS 0.03 -0.03 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 23, 2022 07:11 pm