Indo-City Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-City Trades and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore in September 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 2911.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
Indo-City EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.
Indo-City shares closed at 5.92 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.64% returns over the last 6 months and -17.66% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indo-City Trades and Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.67
|3.05
|2.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.67
|3.05
|2.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.40
|3.35
|2.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.12
|-0.39
|0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.07
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.04
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.00
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.03
|-0.03
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.03
|-0.03
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|-0.03
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|-0.03
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|-0.03
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|-0.03
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited