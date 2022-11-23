English
    Indo-City Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-City Trades and Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore in September 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 2911.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Indo-City EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

    Indo-City shares closed at 5.92 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.64% returns over the last 6 months and -17.66% over the last 12 months.

    Indo-City Trades and Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.673.052.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.673.052.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.403.352.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.12-0.390.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.07
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.070.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.02-0.040.00
    Other Income0.010.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.02-0.020.01
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.02-0.020.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.02-0.020.00
    Tax-0.010.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.03-0.030.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.03-0.030.00
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.03-0.03--
    Diluted EPS0.03-0.03--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.03-0.03--
    Diluted EPS0.03-0.03--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 07:11 pm