Indo-City Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.67 crore in September 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 2911.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Indo-City EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Indo-City shares closed at 5.92 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.64% returns over the last 6 months and -17.66% over the last 12 months.