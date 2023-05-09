Indo-City Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 73.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-City Trades and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in March 2023 up 73.93% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 33.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
Indo-City shares closed at 6.20 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.82% returns over the last 6 months and -27.49% over the last 12 months.
|Indo-City Trades and Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.35
|6.92
|3.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.35
|6.92
|3.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.28
|7.37
|2.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|-0.66
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.11
|0.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.06
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.08
|-0.16
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.08
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.08
|-0.16
|Tax
|0.08
|0.03
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.05
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.05
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.04
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.04
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.04
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.04
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited