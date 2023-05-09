Indo-City Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 73.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in March 2023 up 73.93% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 33.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Indo-City shares closed at 6.20 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.82% returns over the last 6 months and -27.49% over the last 12 months.