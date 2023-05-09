English
    Indo-City Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 73.93% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-City Trades and Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in March 2023 up 73.93% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 33.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    Indo-City shares closed at 6.20 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.82% returns over the last 6 months and -27.49% over the last 12 months.

    Indo-City Trades and Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.356.923.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.356.923.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.287.372.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.12-0.660.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.06
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.110.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.06-0.22
    Other Income0.060.020.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.08-0.16
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.080.08-0.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.080.08-0.16
    Tax0.080.03-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.05-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.05-0.13
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.04-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.160.04-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.04-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.160.04-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 9, 2023 05:33 pm