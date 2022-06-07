 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indo-City Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, up 167.08% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-City Trades and Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in March 2022 up 167.08% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 73.41% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 74.6% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021.

Indo-City shares closed at 7.01 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.07% returns over the last 6 months and 124.68% over the last 12 months.

Indo-City Trades and Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.07 2.69 1.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.07 2.69 1.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.83 2.39 1.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 0.15 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.33 0.05 0.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 0.02 -0.66
Other Income 0.06 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 0.03 -0.63
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 0.03 -0.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.16 0.03 -0.63
Tax -0.04 0.00 -0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 0.03 -0.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 0.03 -0.47
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.03 -0.45
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.03 -0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.03 -0.45
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.03 -0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Indo-City #Indo-City Trades and Finance #Results
first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.