Indo-City Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, up 167.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in March 2022 up 167.08% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 73.41% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 74.6% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021.

Indo-City shares closed at 7.01 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.07% returns over the last 6 months and 124.68% over the last 12 months.