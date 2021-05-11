Indo-City Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 99.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in March 2021 up 99.05% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021 down 95.89% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021 down 90.91% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.

Indo-City shares closed at 2.92 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 143.33% returns over the last 6 months and 121.21% over the last 12 months.