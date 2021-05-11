Indo-City Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 99.05% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-City Trades and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in March 2021 up 99.05% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021 down 95.89% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021 down 90.91% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.
Indo-City shares closed at 2.92 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 143.33% returns over the last 6 months and 121.21% over the last 12 months.
|Indo-City Trades and Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.15
|0.77
|0.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.15
|0.77
|0.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.10
|0.87
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.25
|0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.06
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.69
|0.07
|0.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|0.01
|-0.35
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|0.03
|-0.33
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.63
|0.03
|-0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.63
|0.03
|-0.33
|Tax
|-0.16
|0.00
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|0.03
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|0.03
|-0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|0.03
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|0.03
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|0.03
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|0.03
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited