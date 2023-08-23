Indo-City Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.43 crore, up 110.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.43 crore in June 2023 up 110.76% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 663.86% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 1200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Indo-City EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Indo-City shares closed at 7.66 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.79% returns over the last 6 months and 17.85% over the last 12 months.