English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indo-City Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.43 crore, up 110.76% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-City Trades and Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.43 crore in June 2023 up 110.76% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 663.86% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 1200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Indo-City EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

    Indo-City shares closed at 7.66 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.79% returns over the last 6 months and 17.85% over the last 12 months.

    Indo-City Trades and Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.435.353.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.435.353.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.255.283.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.88-0.12-0.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.050.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.280.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.15-0.15-0.04
    Other Income0.070.060.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.22-0.08-0.02
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.22-0.08-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.22-0.08-0.02
    Tax0.060.080.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.16-0.17-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.16-0.17-0.03
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.15-0.16-0.03
    Diluted EPS0.15-0.16-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.15-0.16-0.03
    Diluted EPS0.15-0.16-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Indo-City #Indo-City Trades and Finance #Results
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!