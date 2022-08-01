Indo-City Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, up 168.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in June 2022 up 168.88% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 140.95% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 120% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Indo-City shares closed at 6.80 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.59% returns over the last 6 months and 38.78% over the last 12 months.