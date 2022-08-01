 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo-City Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, up 168.88% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-City Trades and Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in June 2022 up 168.88% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 140.95% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 120% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Indo-City shares closed at 6.80 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.59% returns over the last 6 months and 38.78% over the last 12 months.

Indo-City Trades and Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.05 3.07 1.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.05 3.07 1.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.35 2.83 1.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.39 0.07 -0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.06 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.33 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.22 0.09
Other Income 0.02 0.06 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.16 0.10
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 -0.16 0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 -0.16 0.09
Tax 0.01 -0.04 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.13 0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.13 0.07
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.12 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.12 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.12 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.12 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
